Zia formed govt with anti-Liberation forces: Law Minister

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said Ziaur Rahman had formed a government with the people from anti-Liberation forces which proved that he was not a real freedom fighter.
He reiterated the government's decision to form a commission to identify the perpetrators behind the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Law Minister said this while delivering speech as the chief discussant at a webinar organized by Awami League (AL) Information and Research Sub-committee on Sunday night.
After the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members in 1975, people waited for a call to rise again, which they did not get, the minister said.
"The opinions given by the commission will get importance in history. A neutral commission has to be formed and the statements on Bangabandhu murder should be systematically gathered through it. It will be kept for the next generation," he added.
AL Advisory Council member Dr Mashiur Rahman presided over the webinar.
Retired Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, AL Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Maj Gen (retd) Mohammad Ali Shikder and Prof Dr Delwar Hossain addressed, among others.



