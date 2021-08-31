Video
Govt urged to take steps to return victims of enforced disappearance

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Under the banner of Mother's Call, family members of several forcibly disappeared people join a programme at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Monday marking International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. photo : Observer

Under the banner of Mother's Call, family members of several forcibly disappeared people join a programme at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Monday marking International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances. photo : Observer

Members of dozens of families of those who were subjected to enforced disappearance gathered at the National Press Club on Monday to share their sufferings.
Families of the victims on Monday urged the government to take steps to return their family members to them.
The victims' families made the call during a promgramme at the National Press Club hosted by Mother's Call, a platform of the victims of enforced disappearance.
The programme was organised marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance. The day was observed globally.
According to rights group Odhikar, 603 people were subjected to enforced disappearances in Bangladesh between January 2009 and June 2021.
Among them, 153 people are still missing, the bodies of 81 people have been recovered and 369 people have returned alive after several days or months or years of being disappeared.
Meanwhile, HRW report says 86 victims of enforced disappearance are still missing in Bangladesh. United Nation's Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance has sent names of 34 victims of disappearance to the government of Bangladesh and asked for information about them.
Diplomatic sources said UN's working group since 2013 had made repeated requests to the government to visit Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, a Human Rights Watch report published on 16 August sought impartial international probe into the incidents of forced disappearance by Bangladesh's law enforcers.


