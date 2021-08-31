Video
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021
Home Back Page

C-19 Vaccine From USA

10 lakh Pfizer doses to reach Wednesday

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Ten lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus under Covax facility from USA will reach on Wednesday instead of earlier schedule of Tuesday.
Maidul Islam Pradhan, a Public Relation Officer of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, confirmed the matter on Monday. "Ten lakh Pfizer vaccine doses against coronavirus was supposed to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday evening but it won't come for a special reason. A flight of Qatar Airways will carry the vaccine from USA which will reach the Dhaka Airport at 5:00pm on Wednesday," the official said.


