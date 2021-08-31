Video
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021
Home Back Page

IS rockets target US troops as Afghan pull out enters final stage

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KABUL, Aug 30: The Islamic State group claimed a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, as US troops raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of further violence.
President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Tuesday to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close his nation's longest military conflict, which began in retaliation for the September 11 attacks.
The return of the hardline Islamist Taliban movement, which was toppled in 2001 but took back power a fortnight ago, triggered an exodus of terrified people aboard US-led evacuation flights.
Those flights, which have taken more than 122,000 people out of Kabul airport, will officially end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops pull out.
US forces are now focused chiefly on flying themselves and American diplomats out safely.
The regional Islamic State-Khorasan group, rivals of the Taliban, pose the biggest threat to the withdrawal, after carrying out a suicide bombing outside the airport late last week that claimed more than 100 lives, including those of 13 US troops.
Then on Monday, they claimed to have fired six rockets at the airport. A Taliban official said the attack was intercepted by the airport's missile defence systems. The United States meanwhile said it had carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an IS-prepared car bomb.      -AFP


