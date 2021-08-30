Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Home Front Page

20 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

At least 20 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were injured in an attack by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on Saturday.
The incident took place at around 10am while JCD men led by its central President Fazlur Rahman Khokon were marching
    towards TSC from Central Shaheed Minar at DU protesting arrest of JCD central Organizing Secretary Saif Mahmud Zuel and Deputy Organizing Secretary Moshiur Rahman Roni.
Of the injured, nine leaders and activists were injured severally and they were taken to hospitals from the spot.
The injured include DU Convening Committee Member Secretary Md Aman Ullah Aman, Joint Convener Ashraful Islam Khan Anik, Khurshed Alam Sohel, Hasan Al Arif, ABM Ijajul Kabir Rubel, Mohsin Hall President Md Omar Faruk Mamun, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall President Gazi Md Saddam Hossain, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall President Md Masum Billah and Surja Sen Hall General Secretary Abu Hannan Talukdar.
Witnesses said around twenty to thirty BCL men suddenly came with motorbike, swooped on the rally with sticks and rods, thrown bricks in front of Shaheed Rumi Bhaban on the campus.
The rally was heading to TSC to stage a demonstration with their pre announced programme at 10 am.
Moreover, the BCL men snatched away the banner from JCS men and burnt it.
Amir Hamza, Joint Secretary of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall Chhatra League including some other DU branch and Dhaka Metropolis BCL activists were seen carrying stick and throwing bricks at the rally, witnesses further said.
After the attack, the BCL men held a short rally at the base of Central Shaheed Minar and chanted slogans saying 'JCD has no place at DU'.
Later, Rakibul Islam Rakib, Convener of JCD DU branch Convening Committee, held a press conference at the office of DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) at around 12:30 pm.
Condemning the attack and demanding justice, Rakib urged the university authorities to bring the attackers to book.


