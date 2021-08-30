US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

KABUL, Aug 29: American forces launched a military strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb that was aiming to attack the airport, US officials said.

The United States carried out a missile strike on Islamic State militants in Kabul on Sunday, US officials said, as its forces at the capital's airport worked to complete a withdrawal that will end two decades of involvement in Afghanistan.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants, a group that is an enemy of both the West and the Taliban and was responsible for a suicide bomb attack outside the airport gates on Thursday.

The attack by ISIS-K, a branch of Islamic State, killed at least 90 Afghans and 13 American troops as a huge evacuation operation was underway following the Taliban's seizure of Kabul on Aug. 15.

The US officials said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

Television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport but there was no immediate confirmation.

The US strike took place while about 1,000 civilians waited at the airport to be flown out before the last troops leave, a Western security official told Reuters.

"We want to ensure that every foreign civilian and those who are at risk are evacuated today. Forces will start flying out once this process is over," the official said.

US President Joe Biden has said he will stick by his deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by Tuesday. A US official told Reuters on Saturday that fewer than 4,000 troops remained at the airport.

The United States and allies have taken about 114,400 people - foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans - out of the country in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind.

The airlift - one of the biggest such evacuation operations ever - marked the end of a 20-year Western mission in Afghanistan that began when US-led forces ousted a Taliban government that had provided safe haven for the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

The final chapter came after the United States and the Taliban made a deal to end the foreign involvement by Aug. 31 this year. The Western-backed government and Afghan army melted away as Taliban fighters swept across the country and took control of Kabul.

"We tried every option because our lives are in danger. They (the Americans or foreign powers) must show us a way to be saved. We should leave Afghanistan or they should provide a safe place for us," said one woman outside the airport.

A Taliban official told Reuters the Islamist group had engineers and technicians ready to take charge of the airport.

"We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport as both sides aim for a swift handover," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden headed on Sunday to Dover Air Force Base to honour members of the US military killed in Thursday's attack as their remains were returned to the United States.

His national security adviser said Washington expected the Taliban to still allow safe passage for Americans and others to leave after the US military withdrawal is completed. -Reuters



