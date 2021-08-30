Video
Metro rail starts official test run

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

A Metro Rail train goes into operation after Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

The much sought-after metro rail service on Sunday started its official test run from Uttara Diabari depot.
Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader inaugurated the formal test run around 12:00am while a metro train ran on the elevated rail track in between the first four stations from Diabari.
The authorities on Friday operated the train between four stations Uttara North, Uttara Centre, Uttara South and Pallabi - at a very slow speed to check safety issues and take different technical measurements as part of preparation
    ahead of the official test run inauguration programme on Sunday.
After inaugurating the test run Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the country's first ever metro rail services will be formally inaugurated in December 2022.
"Metro-rail is a dream project for the young generation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metro rail operations in December next year," he added.
He also said the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the much-anticipated Padma Bridge in June 2022 while she will also open the Karnaphuli tunnel in Chattogram the next year.
inaugurates the performance test of Mass Rapid Transport in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The construction of metro rail is a milestone for the country and it is no more a dream now rather it is a visible reality, Quader added.
"Critics can criticize and spread misleading information against us, but we will reply to them with our works. We are giving reply to critics by implementing mega projects like metro rail, Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli tunnel," he said.
About the progress of metro-rail project, the minister said construction works of concourses of first nine stations out of total 16 metro rail stations, platforms of first five stations, steel-roof structures of first four stations and roof sheeting of first three stations have been completed.
Construction works of the rest of the stations are also progressing fast.
Quader said works for installation of railway tracks inside the depot had been completed while 17.24 kilometer railway tracks had been installed on mainline viaduct.
Setting up necessary electric connectivity for carrying out train operations in first five stations and its testing have been completed successfully while wiring of 17.44 kilometer overhead catenary system (OCS) on viaduct has been completed, he added.
The minister said four sets of metro rail having six coaches have already reached Uttara depot and rest of metro rail sets will be brought to Bangladesh in phases.


