AL income slashed by Tk10.69cr

The total annual income of ruling Awami League (AL) has decreased by Tk 10.69 crore in 2020 compared with the earnings in 2019.

It had earned over Tk 20 crore in the last calendar year and registered an income of Tk 10.33 crore this year. AL submitted its report on annual income and expenditure to the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

AL's Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, accompanied by Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, submitted party's income and expenditure report to EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker at Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban.

The ruling party mentioned fall in nomination form sales and income from council as the causes behind its decreased income.

The report also showed that the party spent Tk 9.94 crore against its earnings.

Currently, the party has Tk 50 crore 73 lakh 37 thousand 194 in its fund, added the report. As per the election rules, it is mandatory for the political parties to submit reports to the Election Commission on their annual earnings and expenses.

Last week, AL's arch-rival BNP also submitted its report on annual income and expenditure to the EC.

