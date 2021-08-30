Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Front Page

Tension runs high at SC with AL, BNP staging demos

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Tensions ran high on the premises of the Supreme Court as the pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstrations over a statement issued by a senior assistant secretary in favour of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman using the pad of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
Centering this issue, both the AL and BNP supported lawyers demonstrated and organized separate press conference on Sunday.
Hundreds of AL and BNP lawyers started demonstrating at 1.10pm in front of the SCBA President's room.
When journalists asked about the demonstration, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, also the President of SCBA said, "I have heard about that. This will ruin the working environment at the SC premises."
On Saturday, pro-BNP supported senior assistant secretary of SCBA Adv Mahmud Hasan issued a statement on behalf of its Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal saying that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was a valiant freedom fighter and sector commander during the liberation war.
    In the statement, Kazal condemned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent comment that said that Ziaur Rahman never fought at the field level for the country during the Liberation War.
At a press conference, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, pro-BNP supported SCBA secretary said, the outstanding contribution of the martyred President Ziaur Rahman to the liberation war is a settled issue.
The recent attempt to tarnish his image is highly misleading and a distortion of the settled truth of history.
We urge everyone to refrain from making such false and misleading statements, he said.
Kazal said, "We have the right to use the pad of SCBA on any matter of public importance including Ziaur Rahman, who was a valiant freedom fighter."
In another press conference, Adv Muhammad Shafiq Ullah, vice president of SCBA and pro-AL supported lawyer, said, "The statement issued by Adv Mahmud Hasan, assistant secretary of the SCAB, quoting Ruhul Quddus Kazal, is just his personal statement, not that of SCBA."
They have started a conspiracy to destroy the long reputation and tradition of the SCBA by using the Supreme Court Bar pad as a part of cheap politics to express themselves as their political party, said Shafiq Ullah.


