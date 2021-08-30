NBR gets Tk 7,227cr less than its target in July

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) missed its revenue collection in July this year.

The NBR collected Tk 13,833 crore in July against its revised target of revenue collection of Tk 21,061 crore set for the month, according to the statement of the NBR.

According to NBR statement, it collected Tk 7,227 crore less than its target in July, the first month of current fiscal year of 2021-22.

For this FY, the revenue collection target was set at Tk 3, 30,000 crore.

According to NBR data, growth of revenue collection in the month fell by 6.24 percent while the VAT collection growth dropped by 24.65 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

NBR sources said it collected VAT of Tk 4,732 crore against its target of Tk.7, 680 crore in July.

The revenue was collected Tk. 4,866 crore from export-import tax against the target of Tk. 7,456 crore.

The collection fell by Tk. 2,589 crore from the sector

in July. During the period, Tk 4,732 crore was collected from income fax against the target of Tk. 5,925 crore and revenue collection shortfall was Tk. 1,193 crore.

According to the economists, there are many weaknesses in the revenue collection process of the NBR.

Along with the weaknesses, lockdown and shutdown have affected country's small traders, especially shops and shopping malls.

Compared to the previous year, imports and exports have declined slightly, which has had a negative impact on revenue collection.

Zahid Hossain, former chief economist of the World Bank, told this correspondent that shops were closed for a long time before last Eid-ul Azha.

None wanted to open a business before Eid. The worst impact of the crisis has affected the country's VAT collection. The small traders contribute at large to the country's VAT collection.

NBR officials said the collection of income tax and customs revenue has slowed down due to strict restrictions to prevent the spread of corona but VAT collection was badly affected for the shutdown.

VAT collection decreased due to closure of shops. The lowest growth rate since the onset of corona infection was in the first month of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

Revenue collection from hotel, restaurants, retail shops and other service sectors were dropped, they added.

Syed Musfiqur Rahim, commissioner of the Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka, South), said there were strict restrictions throughout July.

The market has been open since August 11. Now there are more people in the market but less shopping. Due to these reasons, the speed of VAT collection has decreased a bit, said the VAT commissioner.











