252 more dengue patients detected

The country recorded 252 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 202 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 50 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 9,569 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January

1 this year to August 29. Among them, 771 patients were affected outside the capital and a total of 8,690 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,123. Of them, 980 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 143 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 9,857 infected, 7,199 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 42 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 30 died in August, so far.









