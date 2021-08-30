Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Accidents On River Routes Rise

Non-compliance of rules, lack of monitoring blamed

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Mamunur Rashid

Non-compliance and enforcement of rules and lack of monitoring have contributed to the rise in launch capsize in recent years.
The authorities have also failed to crackdown on unseaworthy vessels during the ongoing pandemic.
Launch and boat accidents are common in more than 230 rivers across the country.
 At least 93 people have died in launch and boat accidents across the country in last eight months, according to a recent data.
Millions of people are heavily reliant on ferries for transport, particularly in the country's southern coastal region but the vessels have a poor safety record.
Experts blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for many of the accidents.
At least 22 bodies were recovered from Laiska Canal in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Friday after a Anandabazar-bound trawler with more than 100 passengers capsized in Bijoynagar after it collided head-on with a sand-laden trawler around 5:15pm.  
 Among the bodies, 10 were women, eight were children and the rest one was a youth.
Hayat-ud-Doula Khan, Brahmanbaria's Deputy Commissioner, said the boat was reportedly carrying some 60 passengers when the incident occurred on a lake in the town of Bijoynagar.
    The cargo ship's steel tip and the boat collided, causing the passenger vessel to capsize, he said.
It was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the country. In April and May, 54 were killed in two separate boat capsizing accidents.
Vessels transporting sand sit low in the water and can be hard to see in choppy conditions, particularly when light is poor.
So far 11 Rohingya bodies were recovered from the coast of Sandwip upazila of Chattogram on 14 August following the boat capsize.
In May, at least 26 people were killed when a speedboat packed with passengers collided with a vessel transporting sand on the Padma river.
In April, more than 32 people died when a packed ferry with around 50 passengers hurrying home from Narayanganj ahead of an impending coronavirus lockdown collided with a larger cargo vessel.
However, officials of the Department of Shipping said the accused cargo vessel was MV SKL-3 was on the river illegally as it had yet to receive clearance from the Department of Shipping.
In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people.
In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo boat in a central Bangladesh river.
Experts blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for many of the deadly incidents.
A high official Department of Shipping preferred anonymity told the Daily Observer on Sunday that   deadly accidents are common because of unskilled operation and poor enforcement of safety rules.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Want to continue political, trade ties with India: Taliban leader
20 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU
US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end
Metro rail starts official test run
AL income slashed by Tk10.69cr
Tension runs high at SC with AL, BNP staging demos
NBR gets Tk 7,227cr less than its target in July
252 more dengue patients detected


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft