Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Decreasing death rate not satisfactory: DGHS

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Although the rate of infection and the death has been decreasing, it is not satisfactory, said Dr. Md Robed Amin, spokesman of the DGHS, at the daily virtual health bulletin on Covid-19.
Compared to death rate of last week and its earlier week, it seems that Covid-19 situation is normal but complexity is still remaining. So, there is no chance to be complacent that at present the infection and
    the death rates are decreasing. Still the decreasing rate is not satisfactory, remarked Dr. Robed.
He said, "At present, both the rates are above 5 per cent even infection rate is above 13.  When it will come down under 5 per cent and continue two to three consecutive weeks then it will be satisfactory and then we can say that covid-19 is now under control."
However, merely infection rate going down below 5 per cent won't suggest that the country is covid-19 free.  When it will be seen that there is no infection and death happening in terms of last 24 hours, then  we can claim that the country is out of danger from the deadly virus.
When asked about whether the infection will increase or not, Robed Amin said, "It's very tough to say as Covid-19 is an unpredictable virus and it has different types of variants.  But in the meantime, Bangladesh has witnessed all the variants and these variants have not lasted long. After a few days they became weak.  At present, there is no worry about different types of variants like Alfa, Beta, Gama. In various countries, we've seen that characteristics of Delta variants effect stormily two to three months and after that gradually it has decreased. We think that Bangladesh is going on this situation."
In response to a question if another new type of variant will come or not, he replied that, "The possibility of appearing a new type of variant can never be ruled out but if we follow the hygiene rules, use face masks and maintain social distance so that the possibility of spreading of infection remain comparatively less and then we can protect ourselves from any types of virus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Want to continue political, trade ties with India: Taliban leader
20 JCD men injured in BCL attack at DU
US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end
Metro rail starts official test run
AL income slashed by Tk10.69cr
Tension runs high at SC with AL, BNP staging demos
NBR gets Tk 7,227cr less than its target in July
252 more dengue patients detected


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft