Decreasing death rate not satisfactory: DGHS

Although the rate of infection and the death has been decreasing, it is not satisfactory, said Dr. Md Robed Amin, spokesman of the DGHS, at the daily virtual health bulletin on Covid-19.

Compared to death rate of last week and its earlier week, it seems that Covid-19 situation is normal but complexity is still remaining. So, there is no chance to be complacent that at present the infection and

the death rates are decreasing. Still the decreasing rate is not satisfactory, remarked Dr. Robed.

He said, "At present, both the rates are above 5 per cent even infection rate is above 13. When it will come down under 5 per cent and continue two to three consecutive weeks then it will be satisfactory and then we can say that covid-19 is now under control."

However, merely infection rate going down below 5 per cent won't suggest that the country is covid-19 free. When it will be seen that there is no infection and death happening in terms of last 24 hours, then we can claim that the country is out of danger from the deadly virus.

When asked about whether the infection will increase or not, Robed Amin said, "It's very tough to say as Covid-19 is an unpredictable virus and it has different types of variants. But in the meantime, Bangladesh has witnessed all the variants and these variants have not lasted long. After a few days they became weak. At present, there is no worry about different types of variants like Alfa, Beta, Gama. In various countries, we've seen that characteristics of Delta variants effect stormily two to three months and after that gradually it has decreased. We think that Bangladesh is going on this situation."

In response to a question if another new type of variant will come or not, he replied that, "The possibility of appearing a new type of variant can never be ruled out but if we follow the hygiene rules, use face masks and maintain social distance so that the possibility of spreading of infection remain comparatively less and then we can protect ourselves from any types of virus.







