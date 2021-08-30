Video
Home Front Page

89 more die of  coronavirus

Death toll crosses 26,000

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 89 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday.
The total death toll now stands at 26,015. Some 3,948 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,493,537.    
Besides, 6,466 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 94.79 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,415,697, according to a press release issued by the
    Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 14.14 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.84 percent and the death rate at 1.74 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country have tested 27,921 samples.
Among the 89 deceased, 41 were men and 48 were women.  Some 27 died in Dhaka division, 21 in Chattogram, 10 in Sylhet, nine in Khulna, eight in Barishal, seven in Rajshahi, five in Rangpur and two died in Mymensingh division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,898 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,117 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.5 million lives and infected over 216 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 193.803 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


