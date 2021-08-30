Padma, Jamuna keep swelling



The swelling Jamuna has continued flooding and eroding the riverbank areas of Sirajganj. The photo was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Amid this trend, the FFWC forecasted that flood situation at low lying areas of 12 districts - Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur - districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours as water level in the Jamuna and the Padma river is in rising trend and the trend may continue during the period.

In Kurigram, the flood water of Dharla at Bridge point and Brahmaputra at Chilmari point was flowing above danger mark by 25cm and 18cm respectively. However, Teesta water started falling improving the flood situation in the district.

Our Correspondent from Gaibandha reports that water level of the Brahmaputra crossed its danger mark on Sunday

morning inundating the river basin areas including chars.

Meanwhile, Teesta and the Ghagot are also flowing just below their respective danger marks on Sunday.

Local BWDB officials said water levels of the major rivers flowing through the district rose sharply due to incessant rain and onrush of upstream hilly waters.

Water levels in the Brahmaputra rose by 46cm, the Teesta 18cm, the Ghagot 43cm, and the Karatoa 3cm during the period. Of the rivers, the Brahmaputra was flowing 25cm above its danger level at Fulchharighat Point of the district.

According to BWDB officials, the Ghagot was flowing 1cm below the danger mark at New Bridge Road Point in Gaibandha town, the Teesta 3cm at Kaunia Point of Rangpur and the Karotoa 162cm at Katakhali Bridge Point of Gobindaganj.

Rise of water level in the Brahmaputra inundated the river basin areas of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas and standing crops particularly jute and summer vegetables.

Moreover, erosion took a serious turn at many places along the western sides of the river including Horipur, Kapasia and Kamarjani of the district creating immense sufferings and much anxiety to the victims and also making the river bank people threatened.

BWDB Executive Engineer Mokhlasur Rahman said as the Brahmaputra was flowing over its danger mark, they remained alert to protect the embankment from any kind of collapse.

As the Ghagot was also flowing just below its danger level, security measures had also been tightened at the town to protect the embankment so that any vested quarters could not cut it to create immense sufferings of the Gaibandha municipality, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin said the district and the upazila administrations had got ready with relief materials and manpower to tackle the flood situation in the district efficiently.





