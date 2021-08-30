Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Brazil Ambassador visits upay office

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior visited the office of UCB Fintech Company recently.
UCB Fintech Company is a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank which operates mobile financial services under the brand name "upay."
During the visit, the ambassador held a meeting with Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the upay board of directors.
 Members of the board of directors Arif Quadri, Bashir Ahmed, ATM Tahmiduzzaman; Independent Director Ashraf Bin Taj, and Managing Director and CEO of UCB Fintech Company Sydul H Khandaker were present at the meeting.
The ambassador praised upay forthe quick roll out of its servicesacross Bangladesh within a short time and wished it a successful journey ahead.
 UCB Fintech Limited was established on July 30 last year and launched its commercial operation on March 17 this year.
 Upay products and services include mobile transactions, utility bill payment, in-store and e-commerce payment, inward remittance, salary disbursement, airtime recharge, traffic fine payment, Indian visa fee payment and other value-added financial services.
 Customers can get the services from upay's nationwide agent and merchant network at an affordable charge, according to a press release.     -UNB.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil Ambassador visits upay office
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Hridoye Bangladesh team performs GlobalFest 2021 in Canada
Banks, stocks to remain close today
International confce on news media networking at JU
57 held in city for consuming, selling drugs
C-19 infected cases reduce in Ctg
Construction of Matarbari power plant goes on to generate 2400mw


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft