Brazil Ambassador visits upay office

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior visited the office of UCB Fintech Company recently.

UCB Fintech Company is a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank which operates mobile financial services under the brand name "upay."

During the visit, the ambassador held a meeting with Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the upay board of directors.

Members of the board of directors Arif Quadri, Bashir Ahmed, ATM Tahmiduzzaman; Independent Director Ashraf Bin Taj, and Managing Director and CEO of UCB Fintech Company Sydul H Khandaker were present at the meeting.

The ambassador praised upay forthe quick roll out of its servicesacross Bangladesh within a short time and wished it a successful journey ahead.

UCB Fintech Limited was established on July 30 last year and launched its commercial operation on March 17 this year.

Upay products and services include mobile transactions, utility bill payment, in-store and e-commerce payment, inward remittance, salary disbursement, airtime recharge, traffic fine payment, Indian visa fee payment and other value-added financial services.

Customers can get the services from upay's nationwide agent and merchant network at an affordable charge, according to a press release. -UNB.