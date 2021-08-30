Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Cumilla, Aug 29:  Two motorcyclists were killed as a train collided head-on with their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line at Cumilla's Lalmai.
  A third person on the same motorcycle was injured, and has been referred to the capital for treatment.
The accident took place at Harishchar rail crossing area of the upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Md. Rony (25), a CNG-autorickshaw driver and son of Md. Joynal Abedin of Padua village of Perul North Union, and Nazrul Islam (27), a confectionery owner and son of Rafiqul Islam of Shanichon village.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Laksam Railway Police Station Jasim Uddin Khandaker said besides the two deaths another person was injured in the same accident.
According to locals, on Sunday afternoon, three friends left for Harishchar crossroads from Harishchar-Bhuschi road on a motorcycle. Rony died on the spot when their motorcycle was hit by the Chattogram-bound Karnafuli train while making an illegal rail cross violating the red signal in Harishchar crossing area.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil Ambassador visits upay office
Motorcyclists killed in head-on collision with train
Hridoye Bangladesh team performs GlobalFest 2021 in Canada
Banks, stocks to remain close today
International confce on news media networking at JU
57 held in city for consuming, selling drugs
C-19 infected cases reduce in Ctg
Construction of Matarbari power plant goes on to generate 2400mw


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft