

Hridoye Bangladesh team performs GlobalFest 2021 in Canada

GlobalFest is an annual fireworks competition and cultural festival organized in Calgary that promotes multi-culturism, where about 50 countries present their heritage and culture every year. Hridoye Bangladesh has been participating in this festival from 2014.

This year, local Bangladeshi artists on behalf of the organization have performed with the theme "History and Culture of Bangladesh'' and celebrated the 50th Independence year of Bangladesh, a press release of the organization said.

They performed a few songs commemorating the 1952 Language Movement, the 1971 Liberation War, followed by famous folk and patriotic songs. A huge crowd of audience during the 'Finale' of this festival have enjoyed and greatly appreciated the performances.

Hridoye Bangladesh is founded and led by Nasreen Akhter along with the support of Mahbub Alam, Mizan Rahman, Ahmed Al-Emran (Nickon) and Yahya Khwaja and a team of dedicated Bangladeshis who thrive to glorify Bangladesh in the multicultural society of Canada.







