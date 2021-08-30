Banks, stocks to remain close today

Banks and stock markets will remain close today (Monday) on the occasion of Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

The Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) have confirmed the closure on Monday for the government holiday in separate media releases.

Due to the bank holiday, banks and financial institutions would not provide services to their customers, the central bank said.

Share markets trading would also remain suspended because of the bank closure.

The bank and the stock markets will return to the regular transaction from Tuesday (31 August).







