RAJUK to demolish buildings lacking fire certificates

Though the decision has been long overdue, but at long last RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha) listed 3,500 buildings at risk catching fire in the capital. The buildings would be demolished under mobile courts from next month. The drive, however, has commenced with the demolition of a six-storey non-fire compliant building at Old Dhaka's Sutrapur area.



Needs be mentioned a couple of years ago, the shocking truth of mushrooming of non-approved structures came under the spotlight with the revision of the capital city's Detailed Area Plan (DAP). RAJUK's failure to enforce building construction law and development plan over its vast 1,528-square kilometre jurisdiction has led to the capital growing in an unplanned fashion. And most dangerously, thousands of these buildings are at risk catching and spreading fire anytime. Needless to say, avoidable carnages and fire incidents have claimed hundreds of lives in the city so far.



According to the law, it is mandatory to have a fire service clearance for construction of buildings, but a fire service report show that more than two-thirds of high-rise buildings in Dhaka do not have fire service clearance. Even alarming is that since 2008, reportedly some 40,000 buildings have been constructed in Dhaka, but only 171 buildings have obtained Fire Service occupancy certificates. That said - it is equally important to ensure all our building owners obtain Fire Service certificates in the legal way by fulfilling fire safety compliance guidelines.



We welcome the latest RAJUK move to raze the listed buildings to the ground. At the same time given the city development authorities' limited manpower and resources, it won't be any quick and easy task. But we expect RAJUK to stick to its decision while living up to its commitment to make our city safe for millions of dwellers.



However, according to RAJUK sources a committee has been formed comprising Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) engineers to sort out risky buildings around the capital. Initially they have submitted a list of 4,500 buildings. Key responsibility of the new committee will be to give direction on how to make the listed buildings risk free. The list of risky buildings and a full report in this regard will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. We expect the ministry concerned to efficiently comply and coordinate with RAJUK in demolishing all risky structures in the capital.



Apart from ensuring fire safety, there also remains another unaddressed hazard relating to obtaining government approvals in construction works. According to the law, builders have to obtain approval from 11 authorities, including the Fire Service, but most do not. They move ahead by bribing the authorities concerned. This corruption must end.

