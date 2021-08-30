Climate change impact on children





Dear Sir

Bangladesh, a low-lying delta, home of more than 64 million children, is one of the most climate change vulnerable countries. Recently Bangladesh has ranked second among South Asian countries and 15th globally in UNICES's index "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the Children's Climate Risk Index."



Children are less able than adults in adapting climate-related exposure so they are more vulnerable. Floods often lead to or are the result of river erosion which results in calamitous change in the community, their livelihoods, lands & properties. Schools, social institutions are engulfed ruthlessly by the mighty rivers. Aims, dreams, study of the children devour and sink in oblivion. Losing home, work and belongings, families are forced to migrate in cities often to slums there, where they and the children cannot access basic services. Most of these disaster prone, urban slum children drop out from school. Instead of going to school the children are engaged in child labour; struggling and uncertain life.



Hopefully, Bangladesh has already taken several steps towards climate-change resiliency in recognition of its vulnerability. But it is time to be more responsive to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to lessen the effects of it on children.



Samia Jahan

Student, Rajbari Govt College