

CMSMEs prospects and challenges



Against this backdrop, the government needs to be prudent in charting alternative course to fend off the impending challenges in the post-Covid-19 period. The CMSME (cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises) sector provides one of the most viable sectors to bolster and accelerate the ongoing economic progress. However, the government's efforts to harness the prospects of the sector remains abysmal.



The CMSMEs sector is considered as the mainstay of Bangladesh's meteoric economic development in the past decade. According to statistical data, CMSMEs constitutes 25% of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also account for approximately 87% of total employment in industrial sector. Beside, CMSMEs sector can immensely aid the economy by diminishing the reliance of important as well can stimulate export in the country thus ensuring a robust government reserve.



One of the vexing problems of the post pandemic economy is to ensure employment to a significant number of youth of the country. The situation of youth employment is grim as the country is grappling with perennial lack of employment generating industries. Although 2 million enter into the job market every year, the existing job market isn't capable to accommodate such vast number of new entrants. Therefore, the employment crisis ensues which has detrimental socioeconomic repercussions.



Beside, alleviating the burgeoning employment crisis, the CMSME sector can also offer the youth the avenue to become entrepreneurs thus changing their fortune as well as generating more jobs and economic boon for the economy. Moreover, government needs to foster entrepreneurship in order to facilitate the development of the country as entrepreneurship not only extricate one individual from the unemployment burden but also simultaneously generate jobs and in the process contribute to the economy of the country.



The discrepancy among the rural and urban areas in the country is stark. While the urban areas are much developed and possess all the modern amenities, the rural economy lacks such facilities. Hence, this disparity results in lack of economic opportunities in the rural economy and more unemployment and poverty incidence.



Besides, the bulk of the economic enterprises of the country revolves around the two big cities of the country. Therefore, the majority of the cities of the Bangladesh lack the opportunities to improve the socioeconomic conditions of the denizens. The CMSMEs can play an instrumental role by harnessing the potentials of other cities by developing new industries which will also result in significant employment generations.



Furthermore, CMSMEs sector can cater to the domestic need of the country as well as can tap into the global demand of their products which can greatly facilitate country's export earnings and can help to stabilize the balance of payment issues. What's more encouraging is the fact that these industries can act as subsidiary to our RMG sector and can facilitate the backward linkage system of the RMG sector.



However, Bangladesh now relies on other countries for raw materials which heighten the lead time and lessen the competitiveness of the country to the foreign investors. For example, Vietnam due to better lead time underpinned by the robust backward linkage is poised to dwarf Bangladesh's heft in the RMG sector. Therefore, government should goad the new entrepreneur to develop the backward linkages industry to under prop the RMG sector so as to increase the competitiveness in the global market.



Despite myriad promising possibilities of the CMSMEs to usher in economic development in the country, lack of government's facilitating role has hindered the growth and vitality of the sector in the country. These challenges confronted by the RMG sector has been starkly revealed by the pandemic as the CMSMEs sector had to bear the brunt of Covid-19 induced economic disruptions.



Therefore, lack of effective government support, the small industries are languishing in the face of the overwhelming shock induced by the pandemic. The industries have incurred huge losses imperilling the livelihoods of the people relied on these industries. However, the government negligence to CMSMEs isn't an issue of this pandemic. Rather CMSMEs have been perennially underestimated and underutilized by the government.



There are a host of challenges currently facing the CMSMEs industries. Firstly, the inadequacy of proper financial support for remains a persistent blight in the way of proliferation and growth of CMSMEs. Oftentimes, the banks and conventional financial authorities are risk-averse and doesn't finance small industries endeavours. In contrast, the South East Asian countries are fostering the small and medium industries and harnessing the promise of these industries with proper institutional, infrastructural and policy mechanism.



Secondly, CMSMEs industries lacks proper infrastructural support and government supervision for their industries. The infrastructure problems such as lack of proper electricity, gas and other amenities impedes the growth and sustainability of the CMSMEs sectors.



Thirdly, there are not proper data about the CMSMEs sector as bulk of the CMSMEs enterprises remain outside the remit of formal economy. Due to this informal nature of these industries, the government face hurdles in undertaking and implementing policy measures to cater to the need of the CMSMEs industries.



Moreover, CMSMEs sector constitutes a fundamental plank of the Bangladesh's economy. Despite the instrumental role played by these small and medium sized industries, the government policy measures with regards to small industries have been inadequate.Covid-19 pandemic has further underscored the challenges confronted by these industries.



Therefore, the government should be prudent in providing the small industries due importance in order to cushion the industries from the adverse effects of the pandemic. The authorities should, therefore, design effective and judicious policies to mitigate the challenges of these sectors. Provided the government can implement timely policy, the CMSMEs sector possess the prospect to ameliorate the employment scenario of the country as well as can ensure sustainable economic development.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka













Economy of Bangladesh is bracing for hiccups in the future due to challenges emanating from post-LDC graduation. The protracted onslaught of Covid-19 has further compounded these challenges as the economy has been recurrently battered by ramifications of intermittent Covid-19 outbreak. Besides, the proliferation of new competitors in the RMG sector doesn't bode well for an economy which extensively hinges on the RMG sector for its export earnings.Against this backdrop, the government needs to be prudent in charting alternative course to fend off the impending challenges in the post-Covid-19 period. The CMSME (cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises) sector provides one of the most viable sectors to bolster and accelerate the ongoing economic progress. However, the government's efforts to harness the prospects of the sector remains abysmal.The CMSMEs sector is considered as the mainstay of Bangladesh's meteoric economic development in the past decade. According to statistical data, CMSMEs constitutes 25% of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also account for approximately 87% of total employment in industrial sector. Beside, CMSMEs sector can immensely aid the economy by diminishing the reliance of important as well can stimulate export in the country thus ensuring a robust government reserve.One of the vexing problems of the post pandemic economy is to ensure employment to a significant number of youth of the country. The situation of youth employment is grim as the country is grappling with perennial lack of employment generating industries. Although 2 million enter into the job market every year, the existing job market isn't capable to accommodate such vast number of new entrants. Therefore, the employment crisis ensues which has detrimental socioeconomic repercussions.Beside, alleviating the burgeoning employment crisis, the CMSME sector can also offer the youth the avenue to become entrepreneurs thus changing their fortune as well as generating more jobs and economic boon for the economy. Moreover, government needs to foster entrepreneurship in order to facilitate the development of the country as entrepreneurship not only extricate one individual from the unemployment burden but also simultaneously generate jobs and in the process contribute to the economy of the country.The discrepancy among the rural and urban areas in the country is stark. While the urban areas are much developed and possess all the modern amenities, the rural economy lacks such facilities. Hence, this disparity results in lack of economic opportunities in the rural economy and more unemployment and poverty incidence.Besides, the bulk of the economic enterprises of the country revolves around the two big cities of the country. Therefore, the majority of the cities of the Bangladesh lack the opportunities to improve the socioeconomic conditions of the denizens. The CMSMEs can play an instrumental role by harnessing the potentials of other cities by developing new industries which will also result in significant employment generations.Furthermore, CMSMEs sector can cater to the domestic need of the country as well as can tap into the global demand of their products which can greatly facilitate country's export earnings and can help to stabilize the balance of payment issues. What's more encouraging is the fact that these industries can act as subsidiary to our RMG sector and can facilitate the backward linkage system of the RMG sector.However, Bangladesh now relies on other countries for raw materials which heighten the lead time and lessen the competitiveness of the country to the foreign investors. For example, Vietnam due to better lead time underpinned by the robust backward linkage is poised to dwarf Bangladesh's heft in the RMG sector. Therefore, government should goad the new entrepreneur to develop the backward linkages industry to under prop the RMG sector so as to increase the competitiveness in the global market.Despite myriad promising possibilities of the CMSMEs to usher in economic development in the country, lack of government's facilitating role has hindered the growth and vitality of the sector in the country. These challenges confronted by the RMG sector has been starkly revealed by the pandemic as the CMSMEs sector had to bear the brunt of Covid-19 induced economic disruptions.Therefore, lack of effective government support, the small industries are languishing in the face of the overwhelming shock induced by the pandemic. The industries have incurred huge losses imperilling the livelihoods of the people relied on these industries. However, the government negligence to CMSMEs isn't an issue of this pandemic. Rather CMSMEs have been perennially underestimated and underutilized by the government.There are a host of challenges currently facing the CMSMEs industries. Firstly, the inadequacy of proper financial support for remains a persistent blight in the way of proliferation and growth of CMSMEs. Oftentimes, the banks and conventional financial authorities are risk-averse and doesn't finance small industries endeavours. In contrast, the South East Asian countries are fostering the small and medium industries and harnessing the promise of these industries with proper institutional, infrastructural and policy mechanism.Secondly, CMSMEs industries lacks proper infrastructural support and government supervision for their industries. The infrastructure problems such as lack of proper electricity, gas and other amenities impedes the growth and sustainability of the CMSMEs sectors.Thirdly, there are not proper data about the CMSMEs sector as bulk of the CMSMEs enterprises remain outside the remit of formal economy. Due to this informal nature of these industries, the government face hurdles in undertaking and implementing policy measures to cater to the need of the CMSMEs industries.Moreover, CMSMEs sector constitutes a fundamental plank of the Bangladesh's economy. Despite the instrumental role played by these small and medium sized industries, the government policy measures with regards to small industries have been inadequate.Covid-19 pandemic has further underscored the challenges confronted by these industries.Therefore, the government should be prudent in providing the small industries due importance in order to cushion the industries from the adverse effects of the pandemic. The authorities should, therefore, design effective and judicious policies to mitigate the challenges of these sectors. Provided the government can implement timely policy, the CMSMEs sector possess the prospect to ameliorate the employment scenario of the country as well as can ensure sustainable economic development.The writer is a student,Department of InternationalRelations, University of Dhaka