

Bangabandhu Satellite-1: A success story



Not only Bangladesh, but also neighbouring India and many other countries are enjoying the benefit of launching satellites into space. Bangladesh is the 57th country in the world to launch a satellite into space. Satellites had been launched into space successfully in 1957, for the first time. The Soviet Union sent the first satellite into space. Since then, one after another, different countries started sending satellites into space.



At present, there are 1616 satellites of the United States, 298 of China, 88 of India, 68 of France, 42 of Britain, 23 of Spain, 14 of Turkey, 13 of Saudi Arabia and 3 of Pakistan. There are also satellites in space in several other countries, including Malaysia. The purpose of sending a satellite into space is not for financial gain in the beginning, but to serve the people of the country. The modern world continues to depend on information technology. In this situation, why Bangladesh will lag behind?



After the Awami League government came to power in 2008, it promised to build a digital Bangladesh in 2021 and announced "Vision Twenty Twenty One" or 'Vision 2021'. As usual in 2021, the people of Bengal are enjoying digital benefits. Bangladesh has now conquered space. People are already enjoying the benefits of launching Bangabandhu Satellite-1 into space. Its benefits are available everywhere from remote hilly areas to distant 'chars'. Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is basically a communication and broadcasting satellite.



The services being provided through the Q-brand to deliver digital TV and radio broadcasts to remote areas beyond villages and cities, to provide services to the subscribers through small to medium type antennas. The services being offered through the C-brand of the satellite are video broadcasting anywhere in the coverage area, the customer is enjoying the service through small to medium type antennas. Through the VSAT network, government and non-government organizations are able to build their own secure networks. Through this, any organization is able to use its own internet in a beautiful way while keeping it safe. Telecommunication and mobile communication services are being delivered to remote areas through C-brand.

Private TV channels including Bangladesh Television are subscribers. Foreigners are also coming. Since the launch of the Bangabandhu satellite, 11 companies from 6 countries have signed agreements to use the satellite. Besides, an agreement has been signed with Thaicom of Thailand to provide services through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 in areas where there is no Thai satellite coverage, under interconnectivity.



The satellite will earn a lot of foreign currency from all these foreign companies. On the other hand, the use of Bangabandhu Satellite by domestic media companies will save a huge amount of foreign exchange. In addition, all TV channels in Bangladesh have been able to save 5,000 dollars per month.



Bangabandhu Satellite-1 now is moving into commercial success. It is now earning around Tk116 Crore per year. The way of income is getting easier. In a word, Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is successful. On the one hand it is giving services to the people, on the other hand it is earning money. 'Ashes' on the faces of those who have criticized it. Bangabandhu Satellite-2 is going into space. It will be sent into space in the next two years (in 2023). PricewaterhouseCoopers(PWC) of France, has already been hired as a consultant. It will be launched and used in 2023. After the launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-2, the government is also thinking about Satellite-3 and Satellite-4.



In this context, it can be said that, the benefits of digital Bangladesh have spread from cities to villages. Bangabandhu's dream of golden Bengal has been made a reality by his daughter Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister announced the launch of an information technology rich digital Bangladesh. And that announcement has already been materialized. The country is moving forward and will move forward depending on information technology. The overall improvement in the ICT sector is certainly important. More than 50 thousand jobs have been created in this sector.



The government hopes that in the year of 2025, more 10,000 people will be employed in this sector. Citizens are now getting more than six hundred government services online. Putting aside all speculations, Bangabandhu Satellite is delivering services to the people of Bengal.

Dr S M Jahangir Alam is a Freedom Fighter and former Tax Commissioner

& Director, Bangladesh Satellite

Company Limited









