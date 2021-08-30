Couple nabbed with arms in Narail

KALIA, NARAIL, Aug 29: A couple was arrested along with arms in Kalia Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Hanif Mollah, 32, of Bendarchar in the upazila, and his wife Sohana.

On information, Kalia police conducted a drive at Hanif's in-law's house in Kulsur Village of the upazila in the early hours and detained them with a china pistol, a magazine, and two one-shooter guns.

Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Rai confirmed the matter at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

A case was filed with Kalia Police Station in this connection.