Six minors among eight drown in six districts

Eight people including six minor children drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Cox's Bazar, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Bhola, Sherpur and Patuakhali, in three days.

COX'S BAZAR: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Ramu Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Zia, 6, son of Sirajul Islam, and Jony, 5, son of Surat Ali, residents of Purbamura Para area under Joariyanala Union in the upazila. They were students of a local madrasa in the area.

Joariyanala Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kamal Shamsuddin Prince said the boys fell in a pond in Murapara area at around 11am.

Locals rescued them and took to Ramu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP chairman added.

Ramu Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nobel Kumar Barua confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families.

SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy drowned in a pond in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Badsha, 15, son of Abdul Quddus, a resident of Balshabari Village under Durganagar Union in the upazila. He was a student of Balshabari Hafizia Madrasa in the area.

Durganagar UP Chairman Md Afsar Ali said Badsha was an epilepsy patient.

However, he went missing in a pond in the area at around 10am while he was bathing in it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to a local physician, where he was declared dead, the UP chairman added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a river in Parbatipur Upazila of the district while taking bath with his mother.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar, 5, son of Rashidul Islam, a resident of Gobindapur Bhalurdanga Village under Mominpur Union in the upazila.

He went missing in a branch of the Jamuna River nearby the house on Saturday afternoon while taking bath with his mother.

Parbatipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Rokanuzzaman said locals searched for him in the river for two hours. Later, called 999 (National Emergency Service).

A team of the divers from Kurigram conducted search operation but could not retrieve the body.

The floating body of the minor was spotted in the river at around 7:30am on Sunday.

Locals, later, recovered the body, the official added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two people including a housewife drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in two days.

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Nabil, son of Md Nazim, a resident of Kulchara Village under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nabil fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a housewife drowned in a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mst Rokeya Begum, 35, wife of Forkan, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Lalmohan Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rokeya was an epilepsy patient.

However, he fell in a ditch nearby the house in the morning.

Later, the family members rescued her and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rima Khatun, 4, daughter of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Purba Rajnagar Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rima Khatun fell in a pond in the area while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, Rafiqul Islam rescued her from the pond and took to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sohan, 7, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Char Hosnabad Village under Banshbaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sohan and his maternal aunty Hiramoni, 8, went missing in a pond at around 11am while bathing in it.

Later, the family members rescued them and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohan dead.

Hiramoni, daughter of Md Tipu of Syed Jafar Village under Sadar Union in the upazila, is now undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition.

Physician of the hospital Dr Tanvir Mahmud confirmed the incident.









