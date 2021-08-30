Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Eight people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Kishoreganj, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six alleged drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander ASP AKM Enamul Karim said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rail Gate area at around 9pm and detained them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.
KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in separate drives, arrested two people along with drugs in Sadar and Karimganj upazilas of the district on Friday.
The arrested persons are: Md Uzzal Miah, 29, a resident of Shalpa Jashudal Nadhar Village in Sadar Upazila, and Nizam Mia, 50, of Tukchandpur Village in Bhairab Upazila of the district.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shalpa Jashudal area in Sadar Upazila and arrested Uzzal with 495 yaba tablets.
Meanwhile, in another drive in Balikhola area of Karimganj Upazila, RAB members arrested Nizam with 6 kilograms of hemp.
Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lieutenant M Shovon Khan said two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with Kishoreganj Sadar Model and Karimganj PSs respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple nabbed with arms in Narail
Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akanda releasing fish fry into Khoasagar Dighi
Six minors among eight drown in six districts
Eight nabbed with drugs in two districts
Covid-19: 16 more people die, 100 more infected in nine dists
Entrepreneurship training on in Satkhira
Corona infection rate declines in Rajshahi Division
Sonagazi Health Complex runs in risky bldg


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft