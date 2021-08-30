Eight nabbed with drugs in two districts

Eight people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Kishoreganj, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six alleged drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander ASP AKM Enamul Karim said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rail Gate area at around 9pm and detained them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in separate drives, arrested two people along with drugs in Sadar and Karimganj upazilas of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Md Uzzal Miah, 29, a resident of Shalpa Jashudal Nadhar Village in Sadar Upazila, and Nizam Mia, 50, of Tukchandpur Village in Bhairab Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shalpa Jashudal area in Sadar Upazila and arrested Uzzal with 495 yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, in another drive in Balikhola area of Karimganj Upazila, RAB members arrested Nizam with 6 kilograms of hemp.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lieutenant M Shovon Khan said two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with Kishoreganj Sadar Model and Karimganj PSs respectively.







