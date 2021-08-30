Covid-19: 16 more people die, 100 more infected in nine dists

A total of 16 more people died of and 100 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Pirojpur and Bogura districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Seven people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said two people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, and one from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 176 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 82 here.

Meanwhile, seven more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,148 in the district.

Pirojpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said a total of 68 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where seven people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 10.29 percent.

Among the total infected, some 4,841 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

BARISHAL: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, each was from Barishal, Bhola and Barguna districts.

Of them, one died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 648 in the division.

On the other hand, four more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 948 people have died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 218 in Barishal, 105 in Patuakhali, 84 in Bhola, 81 in Pirojpur, 91 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 75 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 43,453 in the division.

A total of 276 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 75 people found positive for the virus.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 17,797 in Barishal, 5,987 in Patuakhali, 6,370 in Bhola, 5,419 in Pirojpur, 3,698 in Barguna and 4,578 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 559 more patients have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 36,891 in the division with the recovery rate of 84.96 per cent.

BOGURA: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 66, a resident of Sonatala Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 656 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 18 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,928 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura CS office Dr Farzanul Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Saturday.

A total of 203 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 18 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 8.40 per cent.

Of the newly infected, 16 are in Sadar and two in Shajahanpur upazilas.

A total of 1,09,993 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 37 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,084 in the district.

Currently, some 76 patients are undergoing treatment a Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 80 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 21 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and the rest at different upazila health complexes in the district.





