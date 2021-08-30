Entrepreneurship training on in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Aug 29: A 12-day-long entrepreneurship development training course is going on in the district.

It was inaugurated at a function held in the conference room of Satkhira Municipality on August 25. The training course has been jointy initiated by Urban Management of Internal Migration Due to Climate Change (UMIMCC) and Urban Management of Migration and Livelihood (UMML) project to improve the living standard of the poor migrated and at risk due to climate change.

Md Tazkin Ahmed Chishty, mayor of Satkhira Pourashabha, inaugurated the trainig course and presided over the inaugural session. Machin Alastair, team leader, of GFA Consulting Group, highlighted the overall objectives of the project. Santosh Nath, deputy director of Department of Social Services-Satkhira, was present as chief guest.





