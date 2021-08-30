Corona infection rate declines in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Aug 29: The infection rate of coronavirus is decreasing day by day in the division.

Out of eight districts of the division, only one Covid-19 positive patient died in Bogura in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday. However, seven people died with the virus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, only 67 people were infected with the deadly virus in the division.

This is the lowest daily death toll and cases in the division since the spread of Indian delta variant.

Assistant Director of the Department of Health (Disease Control) Dr Nazma Akhter confirmed the matter on Saturday noon.

She said any epidemic goes to a point where it peaks. The infection then loses its strength and gradually weakens. If the infection starts again with new energy, the epidemic may return.

This is the result of coronavirus vaccination.

According to the health department, the first Covid-19 infection was detected in the division on April 12 last year and the first death on 26 April in Rajshahi District after 14 days.







