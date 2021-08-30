Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sonagazi Health Complex runs in risky bldg

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Md Abu Taher Bhuiya

The risky health complex building in Sonazazi Upazila of Feni. photo: observer

The risky health complex building in Sonazazi Upazila of Feni. photo: observer

FENI, Aug 29: Sonagazi Upazia Health Complex in the district has turned risky.
Despite the rickety condition of the hospital, the healthcare activities are going on. Plaster of the old building is falling down. Though no bigger incident has occurred yet now, physicians, employees, and patients said, fatal incident is likely to occur anytime. Taking life risk, physicians and other staff of the hospital are working.
Chief assistant's room, emergency department, medical technologist, EPI room are experiencing plaster-dropping. All in the hospital are in panic.
The two-storey administrative building was constructed in 1977. It has turned risky. Due to room-crisis, the ground floor was repaired time and again to run emergency department and administrative activities. In the second floor women and children ward is running.
According to upazila health and family planning sources, a rural treatment centre was built in 1965 at the zero point in Sonagazi Pourashava area. In 1977, it was promoted to 31 beds as Thana Health Complex. In that year, the two-storey building was raised.
In 2006, the hospital was again promoted to 50-bed one. In 2007, the construction of a three-storey new building began at Tk 5.95 crore. It was completed in 2012. But the 50-bed hospital is running with the manpower of 31-bed hospital. For room crisis in the new building, treatment and administrative activities are run in the old building.
Physician Sadekul Islam of the emergency department said, plasters of different rooms are dropping down. Unless there is a new building or the old one is repaired, the treatment service has to be run in the risky Bhaban.
Requesting anonymity, one source in the hospital said, during 2018-2019 fiscal year, he heard about allocation of Tk 270 lakh for repairing the old building. But he did not see any repairing work over the last three years.
Sonagazi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Utpal Das said, recently several big-size plasters collapsed in front of emergency department, physician and EPI rooms; at that time, physicians, employees and patients were inside; they somehow managed to escape.
He said, he has informed the incident to the highest authorities, and got assurance of quick repairing.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Rafik-Us-Salehin said, construction of a new building is under process. Measures have been taken to continue emergency services till the building is completed, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple nabbed with arms in Narail
Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akanda releasing fish fry into Khoasagar Dighi
Six minors among eight drown in six districts
Eight nabbed with drugs in two districts
Covid-19: 16 more people die, 100 more infected in nine dists
Entrepreneurship training on in Satkhira
Corona infection rate declines in Rajshahi Division
Sonagazi Health Complex runs in risky bldg


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft