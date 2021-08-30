Sonagazi Health Complex runs in risky bldg



The risky health complex building in Sonazazi Upazila of Feni. photo: observer

Despite the rickety condition of the hospital, the healthcare activities are going on. Plaster of the old building is falling down. Though no bigger incident has occurred yet now, physicians, employees, and patients said, fatal incident is likely to occur anytime. Taking life risk, physicians and other staff of the hospital are working.

Chief assistant's room, emergency department, medical technologist, EPI room are experiencing plaster-dropping. All in the hospital are in panic.

The two-storey administrative building was constructed in 1977. It has turned risky. Due to room-crisis, the ground floor was repaired time and again to run emergency department and administrative activities. In the second floor women and children ward is running.

According to upazila health and family planning sources, a rural treatment centre was built in 1965 at the zero point in Sonagazi Pourashava area. In 1977, it was promoted to 31 beds as Thana Health Complex. In that year, the two-storey building was raised.

In 2006, the hospital was again promoted to 50-bed one. In 2007, the construction of a three-storey new building began at Tk 5.95 crore. It was completed in 2012. But the 50-bed hospital is running with the manpower of 31-bed hospital. For room crisis in the new building, treatment and administrative activities are run in the old building.

Physician Sadekul Islam of the emergency department said, plasters of different rooms are dropping down. Unless there is a new building or the old one is repaired, the treatment service has to be run in the risky Bhaban.

Requesting anonymity, one source in the hospital said, during 2018-2019 fiscal year, he heard about allocation of Tk 270 lakh for repairing the old building. But he did not see any repairing work over the last three years.

Sonagazi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Utpal Das said, recently several big-size plasters collapsed in front of emergency department, physician and EPI rooms; at that time, physicians, employees and patients were inside; they somehow managed to escape.

He said, he has informed the incident to the highest authorities, and got assurance of quick repairing.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Rafik-Us-Salehin said, construction of a new building is under process. Measures have been taken to continue emergency services till the building is completed, he added.







