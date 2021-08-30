Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:46 AM
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Dinajpur, in four days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Nalitabari Upazila of the district in four days.
A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Saturday noon.
Deceased Anjuman Ara Anju, 30, was the daughter of Nawab Ali of Marichpuran Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Anjuman hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her mother's room at noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police suspect that she might have committed suicide over family feud.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.   
On the other hand, a housewife reportedly committed suicide in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Ayesha Begum, 21, was the wife of Ibrahim, a resident of Badlakura Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Ayesha drank poison in the house at noon.
Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex.
Later, she died there at around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment.
The family sources said Ayesha Begum had been suffering from mental illness.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Naimur Rahman Mandol, 17, son of late Belal Mandol, was a resident of Dhakula Polipara Village under Habra Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Government Bangabandhu High School in the area.
Police sources said Naimur's mother Khadiza Akhter, 39, got married for the second time recently.  Following this, Naimur hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house on Thursday night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Parbatipur Model PS OC (Investigation) Sujay Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


