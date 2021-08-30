Seven killed in road mishaps in five dists

Seven people including two elderly women have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Chattogram, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Barishal and Sirajganj, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A sexagenarian man was killed as a motorcycle hit him in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Ziabul Hossain, 65, a resident of Dakkhin Mirerkhil Village under Hathazari Municipality.

Eyewitness said the accident took place in Matia Masjid area on the Nazirhat Highway in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was first rushed to a local clinic and later, shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

He was declared dead at CMCH.

CMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Nurul Alam Asheq confirmed the incident.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Two elderly women were killed after being hit by a bus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Amena Khatun, 70, and Nur Jahan, 65, residents of Sonakanda Village in Meghna Upazila of Cumilla.

It was learnt that the women's granddaughter Sinthia got married with Al Amin of Pirojpur Village in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday. They also came to the village with the bride.

On Saturday morning, a truck hit them while they were crossing a road in Pirojpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. They both died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed as a covered van rammed into the vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 40, a resident of Ward No. 2 of Noakhali Municipality.

Sudharam Model PS OC Md Shahed Uddin said a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw in front of Walton's showroom on the Maijdee-Sonapur Road, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.

Police, however, seized the covered van but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hafej Nurul Islam Molla, 58, son of Mohammad Molla, a resident of Shaora Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a covered van hit a motorcycle carrying Nurul Islam in Barobari Bus Stand area on the Gournadi-Gopalganj Road at around 9:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, police seized the covered van.

Gournadi PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin Sheikh, 42, son of Abu Sama, and Golam Mostafa, 45, son of Rafiqul Islam, residents of Char Nakalia Village in Bera Upazila of Pabna.

Shahjadpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Leader Sarwardi Khan said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Binnadair area on the Hatikumrul-Pabna Highway at around 10:30am, leaving driver of the motorcycle Al Amin dead on the spot and pillion rider Golam Mostafa seriously injured.

Later, Golam Mostafa succumbed to his injuries on the way to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to Madhabpur Highway police of Pabna.

Sub-Inspector of Shahjadpur PS Md Ranjuar Rahman confirmed the incident.







