BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 29: Md Fazlur Rahman, founding principal of Bhurungamari Women's College and former vice-principal of Rangpur Carmichael College, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday night.

He was 85. He had been suffering from Kidney diseases for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Baburhat Village under Char Bhurungamari Union in the upazila after Esha prayer on Friday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.








