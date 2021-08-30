Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Countryside

Labour shortage pushes tribal women to transplant Aman saplings at Bagatipara

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Manzurul Alam Masum

The photo shows some tribal women transplanting Aman paddy saplings in Bagatipara Upazila. photo: observer

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Aug 29: Tribal women themselves are transplanting Aman  (T-Aman) saplings in Bagatipara Upazila of the district due to labourer-crisis.
There is male-labourer crisis for agriculture in the upazila. It is a long problem. But farmers are not experiencing the labourer-shortage so hardly for the agriculture-skilled tribal women.
Tribal women, previously experts in shifting cultivation, are also used to other agriculture works including jute-cutting, retting, and fibre-separating. Seeing the labourer-crisis during the T-Aman season, they have come forward to take part in sapling-plantation.
Like tribal women in other regions, they have, for since long, been making greater contribution to agriculture development in the country: in struggle for life and earning, they are not lagging behind; they are doing agriculture work in parallel with men labourers.  
According to upazila agriculture office sources, this season T-Aman is being cultivated on 365 hectares of land in the upazila, with a 9,967-tonne rice-production target.
BRRI Paddy-28,29,33,34,39,49,51,52,62,71,72,75,87,90, BINA-17,7,20, Swarna, Jhirashail, Sampakatari hybrid(AZ7006, Tejgold), Chini Atab, and Kalijheera are farmed mostly.
In a visit, tribal women were seen planting saplings along with male labourers in the field of farmer Jamsed Ali of Jugipara Village.
While talking with this Correspondent of The Daily Observer, Josna, 45, Tyra, 35, Irib, 25, Chandni, 22, and Jaskin, 28, said, they are getting wage of Tk 400 per day.
They further said, they were also busy in raising seedbeds in Ashar, and by mid-Shraban, in preparing fields, lifting saplings; and now they are carrying out transplantation.   
Farmers said, per-bigha T-Aman cultivation is spending them about Tk 6,000 including land preparation-cost, labourer-wage, and fertiliser-purchase. It is requiring additional Tk 5,000 for nurturing, irrigating, weeding, checking pest, cutting paddy, harvesting and transporting. Per-acre production of paddy is 30-40 maunds.
T-Aman farming requires short time, less irrigation and production-cost. Expecting fair prices, farmers are cultivating T-Aman.
Jamsed Ali said, the labourer-crisis has created as it is the time for sapling-planting, jute-cutting, jute-retting, and separating fibre from rotten jute plants. So farmers have been in disarray for want of labourers. To address the labourer-crisis, tribal women of Bagdi and Santal communities have been included in transplantation, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrej Ali said, T-Aman cultivation begins in the end of Ashar and beginning of Shraban; after lifting Boro, BRRI-49 and 87, BINA-7, Sampakatari and Swarna species are largely farmed.
In the transplantation, tribal women are working with men simultaneously, he maintained.


