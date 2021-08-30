Video
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl raped at Bhaluka

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Aug 29: A ninth grader has been allegedly raped by her neighbour in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
However, the victim's father lodged a case against Jewel Mia, 21, a resident of Nayonpur Village under Mollikbari Union in the upazila, with Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) on Sunday afternoon.
According to the case statement, Jewel often made indecent proposals to the girl on her way to school.
On Friday evening, he intercepted her way while returning home from her maternal grandfather's house. He forcefully took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her.
He fled away the scene when locals came forward hearing the girl's screams.
Confirming the matter, Bhaluka Model PS Inspector (investigation) Md Shafiqul Islam said a police hunt is going on to arrest the accused.


