Europe migrant crisis: 500 people rescued off Italian island
Aug 29: Italian coastguard vessels have rescued 539 migrants from a fishing boat drifting off the island of Lampedusa.
The rescue on Saturday delivered one of the largest numbers of migrants to the Italian island in a single day.
Women and children were among those on board. Some of the migrants - who had been travelling across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya - reportedly displayed signs of violence.
Italian prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what may have happened.
A doctor from the humanitarian group MSF (Doctors Without Borders), Alida Serrachieri, said a number of the migrants appeared to have been physically assaulted in Libya while waiting for a boat to transport them to Europe. -BBC