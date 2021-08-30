Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:45 AM
Home Foreign News

Europe migrant crisis: 500 people rescued off Italian island

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Aug 29: Italian coastguard vessels have rescued 539 migrants from a fishing boat drifting off the island of Lampedusa.
The rescue on Saturday delivered one of the largest numbers of migrants to the Italian island in a single day.
Women and children were among those on board. Some of the migrants - who had been travelling across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya - reportedly displayed signs of violence.
Italian prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what may have happened.
A doctor from the humanitarian group MSF (Doctors Without Borders), Alida Serrachieri, said a number of the migrants appeared to have been physically assaulted in Libya while waiting for a boat to transport them to Europe.    -BBC



« PreviousNext »

