Europe migrant crisis: 500 people rescued off Italian island

Aug 29: Italian coastguard vessels have rescued 539 migrants from a fishing boat drifting off the island of Lampedusa.

The rescue on Saturday delivered one of the largest numbers of migrants to the Italian island in a single day.

Women and children were among those on board. Some of the migrants - who had been travelling across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya - reportedly displayed signs of violence.

Italian prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what may have happened.

A doctor from the humanitarian group MSF (Doctors Without Borders), Alida Serrachieri, said a number of the migrants appeared to have been physically assaulted in Libya while waiting for a boat to transport them to Europe. -BBC