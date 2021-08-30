Video
160,000 protest in France against Covid rules

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

PARIS, Aug 29: A total of 160,000 people protested across France on Saturday, the interior ministry said, angered at the country's Covid health pass system which they say unfairly restricts the unvaccinated.
By early evening the authorities had logged 222 separate protest actions, including 14,500 people who turned out in Paris.
Sixteen people were arrested and three police officers slightly injured in what was the seventh consecutive weekend of Covid protests.
"The vaccine isn't the solution," said retiree Helene Vierondeels, who attended a right-wing protest in Paris.
"We should rather be stopping the closures of hospital beds and continuing the barrier measures," she added.    -AFP


