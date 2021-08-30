Evacuations, fear as Hurricane Ida grows to Category 4 storm

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 29: Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it stayed on course to hit New Orleans with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Ida was due to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans, and leaving behind 1,800 casualties and billions of dollars in damage.

"Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida strengthens some more," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

"Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall will impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning later this morning."

Shops were boarded up and evacuations were underway Saturday in New Orleans, with officials warning residents to leave immediately or hunker down to ride out the storm. -AFP





