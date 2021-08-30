Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

TOKYO, Aug 29:  Japan's Okinawa region suspended the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday after another contamination was spotted, the local government said.
It comes a day after the Japanese health ministry said it was investigating the death of two men who received shots from tainted Moderna batches -- though the cause of their death is unknown.
The Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said Sunday's vaccination programme was partially postponed.
"We are suspending the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted in some of them," it said in a statement.
The lots affected by the contamination spotted in Okinawa on Saturday are different from the 1.63 doses suspended after the two deaths, according to local media reports.
That suspension came after the health ministry said two men, aged 30 and 38, died in early August after getting their second Moderna doses.
Those doses were drawn from one of three batches suspended by the government on Thursday after several vials were found to be contaminated.
The ministry said however that it was investigating the cause of death and it is unknown currently if there is a causal link with the vaccine.
"At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection," Moderna and its Japanese distributor Takeda said in a joint statement on Saturday.
The nature of the particles found in the vials, which were manufactured by a Moderna contractor in Europe, is also not known yet.
"The vials have been sent to a qualified lab for analysis and initial findings will be available early next week," Moderna and Takeda said.
The contractor, Spanish pharmaceutical firm ROVI, said in a statement Thursday that it was investigating the cause of the contamination in the batch, which was only distributed in Japan.
It added that the issue may have originated on one of its manufacturing lines.
Around 44 percent of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated, as the country battles a record surge of coronavirus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
More than 15,800 people have died from Covid-19 in Japan, and large parts of the country are under strict virus restrictions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Europe migrant crisis: 500 people rescued off Italian island
160,000 protest in France against Covid rules
Evacuations, fear as Hurricane Ida grows to Category 4 storm
Indo-Pak ceasefire successful because of our strength: Rajnath Singh
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
A VM-22 Osprey, with a load of aid lands, at Jeremie Airport
Macron calls for Kabul ‘safe zone’
Final UK plane carrying military leaves Kabul


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft