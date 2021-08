A VM-22 Osprey, with a load of aid lands, at Jeremie Airport









A VM-22 Osprey, with a load of aid lands, at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug 28, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug 22, caused heavy damage to the country. photo : AP