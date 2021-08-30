BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP along with Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Director Mohammad Abdul Awal, Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and other senior officials at a tree plantation programme initiated by MBL at Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) premises at Uttara, Dhaka recently to observe National Mourning Day on the occasion of 46th Martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: BankGlobal Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad and other senior officials virtually inaugurating its twelve new sub-branches at Katir Hat, NatunChaktai, Satkania, Sitakunda and Shantir Hatof Chattogram, Gazir Hat and Karihati Bazar of Naokhali, Rajendrapur Bazar and Deger Chala of Gazipur, Bakshaganj of Cumilla, Shibchar of Madaripur and Varsity Gate, Sylhet from head office Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BankUttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain along with Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Deputy General Manager Md. Mahbuber Rahman at Branch Managers' Conference-2021 (Narayangonj Area) at the bank's Zonal Office Conference Hall, Narayangonj recently. photo: Bank