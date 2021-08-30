Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts

NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts

NRBC Bank opened two branches at Kumarkhali of Kushtia district and another at Kanaighat in Sylhet district on Sunday.
Barrister Selim Altaf George, MP, Kushtia-4 inaugurated Kumarkhali Sub-branch as  the Chief Guest while Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice Chairman of the bank presided over the ceremony through video conference. Md. Mokbul Hossain, Information and Broadcasting Secretary also joined the programme virtually as Special Guest, says a press release. , Sylhet Sub-branch. High officials of the bank, distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were also present on the occasions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft