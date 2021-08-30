

NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts

Barrister Selim Altaf George, MP, Kushtia-4 inaugurated Kumarkhali Sub-branch as the Chief Guest while Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice Chairman of the bank presided over the ceremony through video conference. Md. Mokbul Hossain, Information and Broadcasting Secretary also joined the programme virtually as Special Guest, says a press release. , Sylhet Sub-branch. High officials of the bank, distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were also present on the occasions.







NRBC Bank opened two branches at Kumarkhali of Kushtia district and another at Kanaighat in Sylhet district on Sunday.Barrister Selim Altaf George, MP, Kushtia-4 inaugurated Kumarkhali Sub-branch as the Chief Guest while Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice Chairman of the bank presided over the ceremony through video conference. Md. Mokbul Hossain, Information and Broadcasting Secretary also joined the programme virtually as Special Guest, says a press release. , Sylhet Sub-branch. High officials of the bank, distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were also present on the occasions.