Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

DUBAI, Aug 29: Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih was visiting Oman on Sunday to discuss opportunities in both Gulf countries, Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The visit follows economic talks earlier this year after which Saudi Arabia said it was considering developing an industrial zone in Oman, a neighbouring country with a much smaller economy.
Sunday's visit aims "to consolidate and expand the economic relations and mutual investments between the two brotherly countries", SPA said.
The Saudi delegation includes officials from government agencies and private sector representatives, it said.
Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an ambitious economic development plan to wean the economy off oil, while Oman last year introduced measures to boost its finances and recently asked the International Monetary Fund for assistance to rein in its debt.
Both countries were hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices last year, and are keen to attract foreign investment as part of their reform efforts.
Oman last year was in talks with some Gulf countries for financial help, according to a bond prospectus in October.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft