60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT

Sixty percent markets and shopping malls in the port city Chattogram have come under VAT registration in six units of the city's customs, excise and VAT Commissionerate. The number of companies registered for VAT has also increased by 48 percent in the area.

The VAT revenue collection has increased 8.5 percent compared to previous year in the just-ended fiscal year 2020-21. A total of Taka 9,440 crore VAT has been collected in fiscal 2020-21.

The revenue collection was Tk 8,006 crore in fiscal 2019-20. As a result, revenue collection has increased by Tk 584 crore in one year. In other words, revenue collection has increased by 8.5 percent. The number of registered organizations was 21,014 in Chattogram in fiscal 2019-20 while the number of registered organizations now stands at 31,094.

VAT officials said, 60 percent of the shops and shopping malls under the six units of Chattogram customs, excise and VAT Commissionerate in Agrabad, Chattala, Chandgaon, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Patiya, Cox'sbazar and Bandarban are under the VAT registration network.

Experts said VAT is collected based on sale of goods. "If businesses run properly, VAT collection will also increase. There has been a boom in trade and commerce in the city over the last year, despite the outbreak of the pandemic," they said.

VAT Commissionerate Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain told BSS that revenue collection has increased by Tk 584 crore in FY 2020-21 compared to FY 2019-20. He said that the number of companies registered for VAT has also increased by 48 percent. -BSS





