Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Sixty percent markets and shopping malls in the port city Chattogram have come under VAT registration in six units of the city's customs, excise and VAT Commissionerate. The number of companies registered for VAT has also increased by 48 percent in the area.
The VAT revenue collection has increased 8.5 percent compared to previous year in the just-ended fiscal year 2020-21. A total of Taka 9,440 crore VAT has been collected in fiscal 2020-21.
The revenue collection was Tk 8,006 crore in fiscal 2019-20. As a result, revenue collection has increased by Tk 584 crore in one year. In other words, revenue collection has increased by 8.5 percent. The number of registered organizations was 21,014 in Chattogram in fiscal 2019-20 while the number of registered organizations now stands at 31,094.
VAT officials said, 60 percent of the shops and shopping malls under the six units of Chattogram customs, excise and VAT Commissionerate in Agrabad, Chattala, Chandgaon, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Patiya, Cox'sbazar and Bandarban are under the VAT registration network.
Experts said VAT is collected based on sale of goods. "If businesses run properly, VAT collection will also increase. There has been a boom in trade and commerce in the city over the last year, despite the outbreak of the pandemic," they said.
VAT Commissionerate Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain told BSS that revenue collection has increased by Tk 584 crore in FY 2020-21 compared to FY 2019-20. He said that the number of companies registered for VAT has also increased by 48 percent.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft