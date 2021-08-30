Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD

Building on its robust portfolio of premium products in the country, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is all set to excite the customers in Bangladesh with its latest motorcycle - the Hero Hunk 150R.

Developed especially for the Bangladesh market, the premium Hunk 150R delivers an unparalleled experience with its new-age experience and riding style, says a press release.

The bike offers best-in-class single-channel ABS and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension for superior and safe handling - making the Hunk 150R a stand-out premium product that will appeal to the aspirational youth of Bangladesh.

Offering performance, sportiness and features, the Hunk 150R is available at an attractive inaugural price of BDT 164,490 (Double Disc) and BDT 174,490 (Double Disc with Single Channel ABS), across Bangladesh at authorized dealer touch-points.

In addition to its new-age styling, real-world performance, unmatched ride and handling, and enticing features, the motorcycle is also equipped with the best-in-class 130/70 R17 Rear Tyre ensuring superior road grip in all riding conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Bhan, Head - Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said: "This launch amplifies our commitment to providing exciting products to our customers in Bangladesh. The launch of Hunk 150R is in line with our R4 strategy (Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize) to grow our presence and volumes in key markets."

Hero MotoCorp forayed into Bangladesh in April 2014 through a joint venture with Nitol Niloy Group. The Company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Jessore with an installed capacity of 150,000 motorcycles and scooters per annum.

Hero MotoCorp products are sold across the country through Niloy Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp products in Bangladesh, which has a network of more than 500 customer touch-points across the country. Hero MotoCorp was the first manufacturer in the country to offer five years warranty on its products. The company's current product portfolio in Bangladesh includes eight motorcycles and two scooters.

