StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh has been recognised as Islamic Bank of the Year and Best Islamic Retail Bank at the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2021.

This latest acclaim takes Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh's tally to four major international award wins in 2021, says a press release.

The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards are the industry's most prestigious awards in what has become one of the fastest growing and most promising niches of global finance.

The awards recognize the best Islamic banks and houses, as well as the deals that defined the industry during the review period. The Asset adopts a rigorous approach in selecting the best Islamic institutions and transactions in the various countries.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "This award is recognition of the team's ability to deliver excellence consistently, even in the face of unique and unprecedented challenges. This was possible thanks to the trust placed in us by our clients, regulators and all of our stakeholders. Islamic finance in Bangladesh is fast evolving, keeping pace with our dynamic economy.

"Standard Chartered is the only international bank that offers Islamic banking overseen by an independent global Shariah board consisting of world renowned Shariah scholars. By leveraging our global network, technology and unique product propositions, we hope to serve the continuously changing needs of our valued clients."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients, with a network spanning across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East that provides an unparalleled network advantage to clients seeking access to new markets through Sharia-compliant product offerings. Through its network, Standard Chartered Saadiq is acting as a key driver in facilitating business matching opportunities for local businesses in their global expansion.

2021 marks 16 years of operation in Bangladesh for Standard Chartered Saadiq. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of 'firsts', from introducing the first Islamic credit card in 2007 to arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019. Its continuous focus on excellence has seen it being recognised through a host of international awards, including the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award, The Banker Islamic Bank of the Year and Global Finance Best Islamic Financial Institution, recently.





