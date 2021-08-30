Video
Walton Plaza inks deal with Walcart to sell products

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Walcart Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Orona and Chief Executive Officer of Walton Plaza Mohammad Rayhan exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective companies, at the Walton Corporate office at Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka on Thursday last.



Walton Plaza, the own sales outlet of electronics giant Walton, has become an exclusive partner of Walcart, an upcoming full-fledged e-commerce platform of the same group. With it, Walton customers will be able to easily purchase various products of electronics, electrical, digital devices, home appliances from around 400 Walton Plazas across the country and get necessary supports through Walcart.
On Thursday both of the organizations inked a deal in this connection. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Walton Corporate office at Bashundhara residential area.
Managing Director of Walcart Limited Sabiha Jarin Orona and Chief Executive Officer of Walton Plaza Mohammad Rayhan signed on the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Top officials of the two companies were present on the signing ceremony.
Sabiha Jarin Orona said that Walton Plaza has been selling Walton brand products and providing services to the customers with loyalty and reputation for a long time. With the formal agreement, Walton Plaza joined Walcart as its exclusive partner. Customers now can easily purchase various products and get services from Walton Plaza staying at home through Walcart. Walcart will act as a bridge between buyers and Walton Plaza with both the organizations will jointly provide attractive benefits to the customers.
Mohammad Rayhan said, the e-commerce is an excellent solution for busy people in the modern world. However, customers want trusted and reliable e-commerce companies in Bangladesh. We believe, Walcart will be a bright example in this sector. Scores of customers of Walton Plaza across the country will get their required products and services from here using this platform.
Walcart will have over 150 types of products and services including fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, sports and exercise of top and reputed domestic and global brands. Walcart will ensure maximum customer services through a strong and rapid countrywide delivery network. A vast number of sellers have already been registered with Walcart's at its website (https://walcart.com), including Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd and Walton Plaza joined as excusive partners.


