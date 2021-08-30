Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Future accounting systems to be fully automated’

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

Speakers at a virtual webinar said  CAs have to be prepared with automated future accounting systems to keep up with technologically advanced world.
 Most of the accounting and auditing works are being  performed based on information and communication technology (ICT) as world's economy is being reshaping and evolving based on technology, they opined.
Experts made these suggestions at virtual webinar on "Education system in Bangladesh ; readiness for the future' organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB)  said a press release on Saturday.
 Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury joined the event as  the Chief Guest while Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor, North South University, Professor Dr. Anwarul Kabir Rumi, Vice Chancellor, State University  of Bangladesh and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) attended as special guests.
 ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru delivered address of welcome while ICAB's Council Member and Past President  Humayun Kabir  presided over as the session.  
Deputy Education Minister said "CAs are providing services in specialized areas of accounting like financial forensics, business valuation, financial planning, and IT consulting but corporate houses, government regulatory agencies, non-profit organizations and educational institutes also  need your services for fast growing their business."
He said they should provide work diligently to ensure transparency and accountability in financial transactions.
"It is the task of CAs only to find out malpractice in intricate financial transactions', he added.
He also said universities and the existing system of academic curricula in Bangladesh are not still encouraging industry-oriented critical thinking.  
`The country has not implemented Outcome-Based-Education (OBE) blended system yet, encompassing classroom and laboratory-based teachings with industry-oriented practical learning', he added.
ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru said, "The curriculums of our different academic levels are not updating regularly in order to aligning with the fast changing requirements in the world."
With fourth Industrial revolution led by digitization and automation, advanced IT knowledge, everyone should have basic coding and more and more students should learn programming, he said adding the government has taken many initiatives including imparting the IT education in all level academic curriculums.
He also said the country is required to impart more practical trainings on IT application and its knowledge in our education system so that "We can capitalize great deal of human resource of the country."
Md. Abdul Kader Joaddar FCA, Vice President -ICAB presented the keynote paper while ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose and Vice President Maria Howlader FCA  delivered closing remarks.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft