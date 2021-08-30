‘Future accounting systems to be fully automated’

Speakers at a virtual webinar said CAs have to be prepared with automated future accounting systems to keep up with technologically advanced world.

Most of the accounting and auditing works are being performed based on information and communication technology (ICT) as world's economy is being reshaping and evolving based on technology, they opined.

Experts made these suggestions at virtual webinar on "Education system in Bangladesh ; readiness for the future' organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) said a press release on Saturday.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury joined the event as the Chief Guest while Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor, North South University, Professor Dr. Anwarul Kabir Rumi, Vice Chancellor, State University of Bangladesh and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) attended as special guests.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru delivered address of welcome while ICAB's Council Member and Past President Humayun Kabir presided over as the session.

Deputy Education Minister said "CAs are providing services in specialized areas of accounting like financial forensics, business valuation, financial planning, and IT consulting but corporate houses, government regulatory agencies, non-profit organizations and educational institutes also need your services for fast growing their business."

He said they should provide work diligently to ensure transparency and accountability in financial transactions.

"It is the task of CAs only to find out malpractice in intricate financial transactions', he added.

He also said universities and the existing system of academic curricula in Bangladesh are not still encouraging industry-oriented critical thinking.

`The country has not implemented Outcome-Based-Education (OBE) blended system yet, encompassing classroom and laboratory-based teachings with industry-oriented practical learning', he added.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru said, "The curriculums of our different academic levels are not updating regularly in order to aligning with the fast changing requirements in the world."

With fourth Industrial revolution led by digitization and automation, advanced IT knowledge, everyone should have basic coding and more and more students should learn programming, he said adding the government has taken many initiatives including imparting the IT education in all level academic curriculums.

He also said the country is required to impart more practical trainings on IT application and its knowledge in our education system so that "We can capitalize great deal of human resource of the country."

Md. Abdul Kader Joaddar FCA, Vice President -ICAB presented the keynote paper while ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose and Vice President Maria Howlader FCA delivered closing remarks. -BSS









