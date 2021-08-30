Video
Nagad wins Commward 2021 award

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Nagad, the fastest-growing mobile financial service globally, has won the top award of the most prestigious creative communication honour for its immensely successful Shob Hobe Nagad-e integrated campaign.
Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), a pursuit to activate the concept of branding as a strategy towards building the business ethos of Bangladesh, has named Nagad's creative communication for the best award this year, says a press release.
Nagad, a mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, also won bronze in the category of efficacy for the same campaign at the 10th edition of the event.
The announcement came at a virtual event of the BBF, organized in association with Cannes Lions, the international festival of creativity, came on Saturday night.
Commward is the best award ceremony in Bangladesh for creative marketing communication.
An integrated campaign that demonstrates innovation, excellence in promoting, advertising, communicating, or marketing a brand, product, or service becomes eligible for entry in this category. The campaign's effectiveness must meet the key performance indicators. It must involve three or more media platforms to cover a 360-degree angle.
The Shob Hobe Nagad-e campaign shows how users can use Nagad for all of their payments to benefit from them. It also involves the world's fastest and easiest account-opening process.
Nagad has introduced a state-of-the-art account opening process, allowing any mobile phone user to do it by dialling *167# and setting a four-digit PIN. They can open the account within a few seconds.
Speaking about the prestigious award, Tanvir A. Mishuk, Managing Director and co-founder of Nagad, said, "The easy and unconditional services of Nagad and all the other extraordinary creative communications that touch the people's hearts have helped us secure a position in the mind of users. Hopefully, the best creatives will soon help us become the number one mobile financial service in the country."
Nagad has acquired more than 5.40 crore happy customers, and the average transaction reached BDT 700 crore a day. This year, the BBF awarded 26 most disruptive campaigns launched between May 2019 and May 2021. The winners were selected from 1,100 entries through a rigorous process.


