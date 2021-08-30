Supply of safe foods amid C-19 underscored



GAIN holding a discussion on importance of safe food supply during the pandemic at a hotel in the capital recently.

During the pandemic, the issue of safe and healthy foods is more important but the supply of such foods at wet markets is not satisfactory.

It is also important to keep wet markets clean to face the pandemic's challenge, they observed at the event held at Hotel 71 at Bijoy Nagar in the capital recently.

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland based development organization, organized the discussion titled 'Consumer Affiliation Programme for Sanitary Wet Market Model Considering Covid-19 prevention and Food Safety'.

The event was aimed at highlighting the importance of the supply of safe foods at wet markets and maintaining healthy wet markets through involvement of consumers during pandemic.

Md. Farid Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), attended as the chief guest while Brigadier Dr. Sharif Ahmed, Chief Health Officer of DSCC, as special guest.

Babor Ali Mir, Zonal Executive Officer, Zone-3 of DSCC; Dr. Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Joint Director General (Health Division) of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE); Prof. Dr. Rokonuzzaman of Fisheries Department of Dhaka University; Dr Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN Bangladesh: Md. Shakhawath Hossain, Director of EatSafe project, Unnayan Sangha; spoke at the function.

Dr. Abdul Alim, Member of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, presided over, while GM Reza Sumon, Lead, EATSAFE Project, GAIN Bangladesh, presented the keynote paper.

In his speech, chief guest Farid Ahmed termed the involvement of consumers as an effective step for building healthy wet markets. It is also needed to aware farmers to ensure the supply of safe foods at wet markets, he said.

Ten best consumers, selected from the city's two wet markets, were given awards at the event for providing best ideas on building safe and healthy wet markets during Covid-19.

With financial support from USAID, a project is now under implementation by Unnayan Sangha at two wet markets-Banalota Wet Market, New Market, Dhaka, and Islambag City Corporation Wet Market, Churihatta, Old Dhaka-in DSCC.

The project titled 'EatSafe: Evidence and Action Towards Safe, Nutritious Food' is aimed at improving food safety, and creating consumer demand for safe nutritious foods in informal markets.









